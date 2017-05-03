CtrlS bags Great Indian Workplace Award

The Great Indian Workplace Award recognizes the ‘Best Workplaces’ providing a congenial, caring, safe, enjoyable and trust based culture where employees wish to return back every next working day and take pride in their work, enjoy lower levels of stress, high degree of professional learning, growth driven by visionary leadership. Besides, the winner organizations are required to have stringent laid down policies towards sexual harassment, a humane approach towards special ability people, gender equality, care for society, people focus (healthcare, fun at workplace, facilities such as food and recreation) etc.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO CtrlS said, “Am delighted to know that we have bagged this prestigious award. The GIWA 2017 award is a testimony to all our efforts in making CtrlS an enviable workplace for current and future employees. Besides, a workplace is where almost 40% of our life is spent and hence it is our constant endeavor to improve the quality of workplace”.