Maharashtra water resources minister Girish Mahajan inaugurated a cyber police station. This is the third cyber police station in the state after Mumbai and Pune. Commissioner of police Ravinder Kumar Singal, BJP MLAs from Nashik, Seema Hiray, Balasaheb Sanap were present on the occasion.

A cyber cell was opened in Nashik last year on August 15, 2016, to tackle growing number of cyber crimes. So far 40 offences have been registered, while 35 of them have been detected by the cyber cell.