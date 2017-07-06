Cyient partners with KII corporation for smart city deployment

Cyient, a provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management solutions, announced that it has signed a non-exclusive business alliance agreement with Kii Corporation, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enablement platform provider, to explore, bid and address business opportunities around smart city deployments.

Through this agreement, Cyient and Kii have decided to jointly pursue business opportunities globally, by leveraging their complementing skills and strengths. The partnership will combine Cyient’s domain expertise and geospatial capabilities with Kii’sIoT platform to develop connected solutions through smart devices and applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Cyient will also provide Kii with project delivery and implementation services.

“I am delighted that we have partnered with Kii Corporation. Kii’s IoT platform will enable Cyient to create innovative solutions and better address smart city requirements for our clients. I look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association with Kii,” said Sanjay Sahay, Vice President, Cyient.

“The combination of our IoT solutions enablement platform and solution accelerators with Cyient’s mature engineering design and delivery process presents new opportunities for both companies globally, within smart cities and other IoT segments, such as manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and beyond,” said Masanari Arai, CEO, Kii Corporation.