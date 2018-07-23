Cyient to develop the GIS and MIS for Varanasi

Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) selects the company for the project—a Government of India initiative under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) program. This was announced by the PM in Varanasi on July 14, 2018

Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services to global industry leaders, announced that it has been selected as a consultant by the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN), to develop the Geographical Information System and Management Information System for the city of Varanasi. The project is part of the Institutional Development Program, financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Ganga Action Plan-II. A Government of India initiative, led by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months. Cyient will continue to maintain the system for a period of three years to ensure uniterrupted services.

The project aims to achieve sustainable operation and maintenance of the current and future water supply and sewerage assets of the Jal Kal Vibhag (JKV), VNN, and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam’s (UPJN) Ganga Pollution Prevention Unit. This, in turn, will improve the water supply and sewerage services for the people of Varanasi. The project is focused on developing a strong asset management plan and decision support system for VNN and JKV.

“We look forward to working with Varanasi Nagar Nigam to complete the GIS and MIS mapping of the city,” said Sunil Kumar Makkena, Senior Vice President, U&G, Cyient. “Our range of services and solutions and deep domain expertise positions us as a leading GIS solu­tions provider and geospatial partner for smart cities in India and across the globe. We are excited about this unique opportunity to help transform the spiritual capital of India into a world class city, by modernizing over a hundred year old Municipal Records Administration system, yet ensuring the heritage is not lost.”

With the implementation of this project, VNN will be able to access comprehensive details of the water connections and supply and wastewater resources on a digital map-based online system, allowing all city civic services and planning departments to work more effectively and efficiently. Citizens too will have easy access to information about their utility bills and taxes online and will be able to make payments online. Further, an online database of all commercial and residential properties of the city will be developed to provide owners with access to details about their property and enable them to pay taxes. Accurate revenue and property records will help VNN collect taxes accordingly and contribute significantly to the government’s revenues.

As part of the project, Cyient will undertake multiple field surveys to create a geo-referenced database of water and wastewater utility assets, and compile consumer database and property enumeration. The company will utilize a proven GIS platform to develop the Web GIS applications, reports, and dashboards.