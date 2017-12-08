Cyient to host India’s first UAV hackathon

Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, and operations management services to global industry leaders, announced the launch of India’s first UAV hackathon — Hackadrone 2018. The event is being organized by Cyient and DJI, in sponsorship with Microsoft and the Government of Telangana.

Hackadrone 2018 is open to developers, start-ups, tech students, and independent software programmers, who aspire to develop innovative commercial and industrial solutions using the latest drone technology. Participating teams will compete to develop original software applications on the DJI industrial drone platform using DJI’s Software Development Kit (SDK). The industry options include utilities, telecommunications, energy & natural resources, smart cities, navigation, security, transportation, and agriculture. Cyient will provide all of the necessary support required including the drone platforms, mentoring, and expert help on SDK to develop the shortlisted ideas.

“Cyient prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation – not just within the services and solutions it offers, but also by building an ecosystem that nurtures the spirit of ideation and providing platforms like Hackadrone 2018 to showcase the same,” said Dr. Jan Radtke, Vice President & Head, New Business Accelerator at Cyient.

Hackadrone 2018 is now open for registration, and the final entries will be selected by January 25, 2018. Cyient will organize a grand finale event in Hyderabad between February 5-9, 2018.The teams are eligible to win cash rewards. There is also a special award eligibility for teams with only women members to encourage and support women in the field of STEM education.

“We invite developers and technology students across India to participate in Hackadrone 2018 and use this opportunity to develop leading-edge software applications for drone-based platforms,” Dr. Radtke added. “We look forward to the innovative projects that the participating teams will present at the event, and encourage all developers and students to be a part of this exciting journey to create the Next Big Thing.”