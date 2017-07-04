Dabur bets big on digital revolution; to target young consumers

Home-grown FMCG major Dabur is looking to ride on ‘digital revolution’ pursuing an aggressive e-commerce and digital marketing strategy to tap millennials, who are expected to be major consumers going forward. Besides, the Burman family-promoted firm is seeking to tap the young consumers who “are increasingly going back to their roots and taking pride in tradition” for its ayurveda and ayurvedic products.

“One of the most notable trends that we are witnessing today is the digital revolution. This is going to have a significant impact on consumer behaviour and market structure in future,” Dabur Chairman Anand C Burman said in his address to shareholders in the company’s Annual Report for 2016-17.

He said internet is becoming a key channel for gathering information, arriving at purchase decisions and transacting online with more and more consumers using the medium. “Recognising this as an opportunity, Dabur is pursuing an aggressive e-commerce and digital marketing strategy to promote, market and sell its products online,” Burman said.

Dabur India is strengthening online presence through partnership with large e-retailers and its own portals. “Increasing focus on digital marketing, online campaigns and social media will help us access the millennials who are going to drive strong trends of consumption in the coming times,” he added.

In 2016-17 fiscal, Dabur had spent Rs 646 crore on advertisement and publicity of its brands across various media formats such as television, radio, print and digital, among others. Targeting the youth, Burman said millennials are going to drive strong trends of consumption in the coming times and therefore increasing focus on digital marketing, online campaigns and social media will help the company access them.

“We are sharpening our focus both in the marketplace as also on social platforms that are frequented by millennials. Influencer and advocacy programmes are becoming an integral part of our social media strategy,” the company said on the future course of action.

Dabur, which is known for its ayurveda and ayurvedic products, is also seeking to tap the same young consumers for the natural range of products.

Burman said millennial consumers are embracing modern trends, habits and lifestyles, they are also increasingly going back to their roots and taking pride in tradition and are today more comfortable with their Indianness.

“This trend, which emerged in the last few years, gained momentum with the growing awareness about the benefits of ayurveda and ayurvedic products,” he said. To tap these opportunities, Burman said, “Dabur strengthened its health care portfolio by introducing several time-tested ayurvedic remedies in modern day formats to cater to the new generation.”

On the new categories front, the company said the objective will be to exploit new opportunities around these areas while continuing to build existing brands and businesses. Dabur said it would invest further in R&D, quality, manufacturing, supply chain and other support functions.