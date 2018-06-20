Dassault Systèmes completes acquisition of No Magic

Dassault Systèmes announced the completion of the acquisition of No Magic, a global solutions company focused on model-based systems engineering, architecture modeling for software, system of systems and enterprise business processes modeling. The signing was announced on October 25, 2017 and the closing of the transaction follows completion of customary conditions, including receipt of foreign investment approvals in the United States and in Lithuania. No Magic is headquartered in Allen, Texas and has offices in Lithuania and Thailand.

The acquisition of No Magic strengthens Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by generalizing systems engineering for developing the “Internet of Experiences”, said the company.

The company informed that enterprise customers, small companies and professionals in the aerospace and defense (NASA/JPL, Boeing, Lockheed Martin), transportation and mobility (Ford, Renault, Honda, BMW, Nissan), and other industries (Sony, Panasonic, John Deere, GE Healthcare, Pfizer, J.P. Morgan, PayPal) rely on No Magic’s solutions including its core product, MagicDraw, part of the Cameo Suite, for business process, architecture, software and system modeling with teamwork support. They gain dynamic visual insight, mitigate enterprise risk, lower costs and eliminate operational pain points caused by complex business and IT systems having multiple technologies and standards.

While providing continuity for No Magic’s customers, Dassault Systèmes will empower No Magic’s solutions with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, complementing and reinforcing CATIA applications. This will provide a “single source of truth” allowing any user within a company to implement continuous 3D digital processes and to address all lifecycle aspects of an experience, from requirements, system of systems architecture models, systems and sub-systems architecture to functional, conceptual, logical and physical 3D modeling simulations.