Dassault Systèmes partners with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation to make students industry ready

Dassault Systèmes and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up a 3DEXPERIENCE Center to make students industry ready in the field of Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Shipbuilding on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with built in industry solution experiences.

As per industry reports, the aerospace and defense industry in India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world with a significant push to indigenous manufacturing. Promoting self-reliance, indigenization and technology up-grades, achieving economies of scale and developing capabilities for exports requires that the talent be developed in-house at a rapid pace to meet the demand. The automotive industry that is witnessing major changes in the form of electric vehicles (EVs), shared mobility, emission and safety norms has the potential to create 65 million additional jobs and contributing over 12% to India’s GDP. In the marine and ship building sector there is also the requirement of a cost-effective & skilled manpower with the technology know-how. The 3DEXPERIENCE Center aims to meet these requirements for skilled manpower and facilitate employability to the youth in Andhra Pradesh.

The center will enhance the employability skills of the Engineering and Polytechnic (Diploma) students by making them industry-ready through skill enhancement and certification on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. As part of experiential learning, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform would be made available to the students either on premise or on cloud so that they have first-hand knowledge of operating on the platform. The center will provide industry solution experience training leveraging virtual environment, which replicates the real world industry experience thus eliminating the industry access constraints faced by students. The center will provide tele-operated learning facility, where needed, to facilitate remote learning as well. The center will also act as an innovation hub for incubating start-ups and promoting start-up culture in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

K Sambasiva Rao, Managing Director and CEO, APSSDC said, “Skilled workforce is the need of the hour to attract investors in the state and through the 3DEXPERIENCE Center we will impact training and enhance the employability of the talented workforce in the state. Once fully functional we will offer over 85 courses in aerospace and defense engineering, automotive technologies and marine infrastructure. Dassault Systèmes will bring in their experience and industry knowledge of working across diversified verticals and play a significant role in providing real and virtual demonstrations of modern day engineering and manufacturing.”

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “We are excited to partner with APSSDC to set up an 3DEXPERIENCE Center to make the youth in Andhra Pradesh ready to be a part of the workforce of future . The center has been set up as a step to foster innovation and help instill the start-up and research culture in the state as well act as a catalyst of growth by making world-class skilled professionals available to key growth sectors for the state and the country”.