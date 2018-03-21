Dassault Systèmes to offer cloud based 3D platform on subscription basis in India

With the aim to target large number of Indian businesses, French firm Dassault Systèmes has launched its 3D platform on cloud based on a subscription model for the India market. Company informed that each subscription will include access to collaborative applications embedded within its 3DEXPERIENCE platform such as 3D design, engineering, modelling, simulation, data management and process management on the cloud; social communication, community building and ideation applications for collaborative innovation; 3D visualization, analytics and dashboarding for knowledge sharing and data-driven decision-making for communities.

With these cloud offerings, Dassault Systèmes will cater to companies across aerospace and defence, automotive OEM and suppliers, industrial engineering, and retail sectors. The cloud offers will be rolled out by Dassault Systèmes direct Business Transformation channel as well as a network of over forty five large Value Added Resellers across the Value Solution and Professional Channels. Last year, Dassault Systèmes had acquired a majority stake in Outscale, a global leader in enterprise-class cloud services, thereby strengthening its position as one of the fastest growing cloud companies in the world.

“Dassault Systèmes has placed the cloud at the heart of our business experience strategy which is the foundation of next-generation applications and business processes. Cloud is the optimal way to leverage the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace. Global customers uses cloud to shift towards digital hyper connectivity of people, organizations and objects via the internet, mobile and IoT. In India, we see a lot of potential in cloud adoption in the Electric Vehicle (EV) and components segment supporting the EV roadmap,” said Sylvain Laurent, Executive Vice President, Dassault Systèmes.

“The Dassault Systèmes cloud offering is unique in many ways. It is the largest cloud solution portfolio with two fifty roles for every stage of the value stream, from upstream thinking to customer ownership including design and engineering, manufacturing, sales & marketing and after sales. Secondly, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a single point of access and common interface for all applications and enables all business units to engage in collaborative innovation.” He also added, “The importance of the cloud in business transformation continues to be top company priority with double-digit adoption rates. Scalability, competitiveness, profitability, innovation, reactivity and agility, sustainability and security continues to be the key parameters for increased cloud adoption and we intend to replicate the global success in India,” said Prasanta Kr Das, Vice President, Dassault Systèmes India.

Bengaluru based General Aeronautics (GA) has partnered with Dassault Systèmes to develop next generation design methods for Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) systems. Dassault Systèmes’ cloud based technology has been harnessed by GA to design and integrate advanced UAV systems for security and societal applications ranging from Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) to precision agriculture and medical applications. Abhishek Burman, Director & CEO, General Aeronautics said “Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been key to GA’s development of both fixed-wing hybrid, and multicopter UAV systems with advanced capabilities unprecedented in India. GA is excited to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes to implement a comprehensive design & development process comprising concept design, integration, manufacturing, as well as “Digital Twin” technology for mirroring physical and digital representations of UAV systems.”

Kolhapur based Engineering Technologies is the first automotive supplier to have deployed the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud for effective Project Management with ability to track each activity with traceability and deliverables alongside having a common repository for all project documents. Neelesh Bavadekar, Vice President, Engineering Technologies said, “Deploying cloud based 3DEXPERIENCE platform was important as it did not add up to IT overheads, enhanced enterprise collaboration and improved program management. We have reduced product development time by 10%, improved identification time of project bottle necks by 30% ensuring better quality compliance.”

Odisha based, Centurion University partnered with Dassault Systèmes on cloud to provide students with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform thereby ensuring that the students have the same resources and exposure available to them as present in leading global enterprises and manufacturers. Prof. D N Rao, Vice President, Centurion University said, “Working with this platform represents a new paradigm in teaching because it allows multidisciplinary interaction. Mechanical, electronics, systems engineering, materials, CNC, welding and design students work together on very complex and detailed virtual 3D models, including complete vehicles.” He also added, “At Centurion University, there are further action plans to deploy this exciting technology further to study life sciences, textiles, apparel, and mining. Being cloud-hosted implies that there are no limits.”