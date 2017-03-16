Data analytics adoption to soar over next three years

A latest study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Atos has revealed that 40 percent of businesses are already using data analytics in key business functions, such as sales, product development and marketing, with 23 percent planning to implement it within the next 12 months. This is despite a third of businesses stating several barriers to adoption.

Atos, a provide of solutions related to the digital transformation has commissioned a study conducted by Forrester Consulting to analyze the level of data analytics adoption across businesses worldwide.

The commissioned study conducted by independent analysts Forrester Consulting on behalf of Atos surveyed a global sample of more than 580 business and IT decision-makers from 11 industry sectors, across three continents.

Forrester predicts that this trend for data analytics adoption will increase within the next 3 years to nearly 90% of companies using data-driven business insight by 2020. In terms of barriers, 44 percent of respondents see the increase in the variety of non-structured data types as a significant challenge, while 35 percent are concerned about traditional siloed data practices and the lack of alignment between IT and business functions.

However, most businesses are taking action to remedy this with the majority of companies interviewed highlighting the following initiatives as critical priorities over the next 12 months: improve IT’s relationship with the business (71%) and reorganize IT to better align with the business (66%).

Ursula Morgenstern, Atos ESVP for Business and Platform Solutions, observes, “The pace at which an organization benefits from data analytics is determined as much by business issues as by technology. That’s why at Atos we put the emphasis on a business-led approach with Atos Codex, our offering for business driven analytics that leverages the Atos expertise in IoT and cognitive solutions.”

The research examined the ambitions and priorities of eleven industry sectors. It emphasized on different market-specific priorities depending on sector. In the utility sector, for example, data analytics is seen as a pre-requisite in the development of smart grids, whilst in manufacturing, analytics is closely linked to the smart factory, particularly in connection with predictive maintenance. The research provides insightful industry profiles for analytics attitudes and practices across multiple industry sectors including energy and utilities, finance, government, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications.