Data analytics firm SAS to host SAS Forum in Mumbai on May 15, 2018

Data analytics firm SAS will organise its annual event called SAS Forum in Mumbai on May 15, said a statement. This year conference will focus on exploring AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Fraud Management, Customer Experience.

“This year’s Forum will discuss topics ranging from the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT and Cognitive Computing to industry specific themes on Fraud Intelligence, IFRS9 Compliance & Risk Management & Customer Experience,” said SAS.

With this year’s theme on Inspire the Extraordinary, speakers will share cases of leveraging cutting-edge analytics and disruptive technologies such as AI & IoT to achieve breakthrough outcomes.

Some of the speakers lined-up are: Mrutyunjay Mahapatra – Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India; Daniel Zeo Jimenez – Regional Research Director, IDC Asia/Pacific; Rahul Shandilya, SVP and CIO – Customer Experience and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra; Goutam Datta – Vice President – Technology – ICICI Lombard; Mridul Sharma, CIO, IndusInd Bank; and Sudip Banerjee, CTO, Reliance Capital.

The summit will also feature live demos of the complete range of analytics solutions from SAS, including the next-generation, open and cloud-ready SAS Viya.

“New age machine Learning & Deep Learning techniques that form the fulcrum of AI are now opening a whole new world of possibilities for businesses. At the SAS India Forum this year, we are delighted to be joined by some of the best and brightest leaders in analytics who will enlighten you on how to leverage these emerging technologies to succeed in the Analytics Economy“ said Noshin Kagalwalla, Managing Director, SAS Institute India Pvt. Ltd.

“Data can have an extraordinary impact on the world – from tackling humanitarian issues to complex business challenges. Yet most organizations are capturing only a fraction of their value. This year’s SAS Forum India will inspire attendees with thought provoking ideas on how organisations can exploit the power of emerging technologies and harness the true potential of data to innovate and transform to be future ready” said Kunal Aman, Head-Marketing, SAS India.