DataWind gaining significant traction in tablet market again

Low cost providers of Internet and tablets DataWind has announced its hitting the numero uno spot with 34.2 percent market share in 1Q’ CY 2017, followed by iBall and Samsung at 16.3 percent and 14.7 percent respectively according to the latest CMR report.

DataWind as per its CMR study shows that it holds a 70 percent market share in the sub Rs. 5,000 tablet segment (approximately $ 75), which is the largest and fastest is growing segment of the market constituting 50 percent of the overall market. The CMR study also shows that DataWind is the only company in the top three sellers which has increased its market share.“We continue to see tremendous demand for our

“We continue to see tremendous demand for our low cost Internet-enabled tablets and smartphones from consumers in India. I am truly honored and humbled with the overwhelming response from our customers. Devices bundled with free internet browsing; local manufacturing, patented technology and our strong and committed team were the key factors which worked for us,” said president and CEO DataWind, Suneet Singh Tuli.

“We are focused on driving the cost downward to a level where access to technology becomes ‘universally affordable’ and democratization of technology finds its true meaning,” added Tuli. DataWind’s products break the affordability barrier and deliver internet access across traditional mobile networks as DataWind executes a vision to empower the next three billion internet users

The results reinforce the fact that DataWind is the only tablet provider in India focused on providing affordable tablets and Internet access. All DataWind devices come bundled with one year of free unlimited Internet access, and feature the most affordable ongoing plans available on the market due to the company’s unique, patented technology that reduces up to 97 percent the amount of data needed for web browsing.