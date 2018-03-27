DBS to launch second edition of Hack2Hire in India

Aims to hire over 100 of best emerging tech talents in the country

Post success of its’ first DBS Hack2Hire last year, DBS, Singapore’s largest bank and a leading bank in Asia, today announced the second edition of this novel recruiting programme in India. DBS Hack2Hire 2018 aims to hire over 100 of the brightest tech sparks from the best technology skilled professionals that India has to offer, in emerging and disruptive technologies. This will double the number of technology talent that the bank has hired through the same programme in 2017.

This year, DBS Hack2Hire will look to expand its scope beyond developers, data scientists and system engineers and target more skillsets needed in an all-rounded, agile technology team[1]. These eight categories are scrum masters[2], solution architects, mobile application developers and user interface and user experience designers.

The DBS Hack2Hire programme consists of two parts. The first part is an online technical assessment designed by DBS’ technology team to gauge the base skillsets required for the jobs. Those who pass the online technical assessment will then hack their way into solving real-life business use cases in a team setting using their technical, analytical and problem-solving skills in under 24 hours. Successful candidates will be offered a job within the same day at DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2).

DAH2 in Hyderabad is DBS’ largest tech hub outside its home market of Singapore. DAH2 supports the bank in strengthening its technological capabilities across the region as well as its digital banking strategy.

Announcing the second DBS Hack2Hire, Mohit Kapoor, CEO, DAH2 said “The banking industry is poised at a critical juncture with infusion of fintech players and technology disruptions. This means that what we do and the products we create at DAH2 have a more immediate impact on customers. This puts the onus on DAH2 to rapidly test and work in an agile manner with continuous feedback and improvement to enable DBS to be faster to the market. Hackathons like DBS Hack2Hire will help us connect with top talent across the country who are game changers and will be instrumental in reimagining banking.”

Soh Siew Choo, DBS’ Group Head of Consumer Banking and Big Data Analytics Technology, said that DBS is transforming digitally to keep pace with the fast-changing behavioural and consumption patterns of its customers. “To reimagine banking, it is important that we leverage the latest technology and embed ourselves in the customer journey. The new tech talents bring fresh perspectives and skillsets, and complement existing teams to enable us to continue making banking simpler and more effortless for customers.”

Harjot Singh Bhatia, Technical Associate who joined DBS through Hack2Hire last year said, “DBS promotes innovation while allowing me the freedom to experiment with new technologies to provide solutions to real world problems. Hack2hire has been an amazing experience that provided me with the opportunity to work with like-minded people. I have had the chance to experience the best in banking technology first hand and see it being nurtured and implemented for our customers.”

Over the last five years, DBS has made significant investments in strategic technology initiatives to weave banking into the everyday life of its customers so that they can spend more time on people or things that they care about.

This includes initiating a comprehensive re-architecture of the bank’s technology backbone as well as catalysing a change in culture within the bank to one that is more “startup-like” in nature. DBS’ digital-first strategy has enabled it to broaden its footprint in growth markets like India and Indonesia without expensive physical distribution networks.