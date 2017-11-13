Debjani Ghosh appointed as Nasscom President- Designate

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) today announced the appointment of Debjani Ghosh, former MD, Intel South Asia, as the NASSCOM President-Designate, succeeding R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM upon the completion of his term in March 2018.

Raman Roy, Chairman, NASSCOM said, “We are delighted to welcome Debjani as the President-Designate. The industry is today at a very interesting inflection point and NASSCOM has a key role to play in catalysing the next phase of growth of the sector. Under Debjani’s leadership, NASSCOM will further enhance its initiatives in innovation, disruptive technologies, skilling and new market access.” He further added, “Debjani will be the first woman President of NASSCOM and her appointment is a true reflection of the importance of diversity and inclusion which is a key pillar for the industry.”

Speaking on the appointment, Debjani Ghosh, President-Designate, NASSCOM, said, “These are exciting times for India in terms of the industrial and digital revolution that it is undergoing. I feel privileged and honoured to take up this opportunity to work with all stakeholders and strengthen the prowess of the Indian IT-BPM industry globally and in India. I firmly believe that NASSCOM is much more strategically placed than any other forum to drive the IT agenda of the country.”

Sharing his thoughts, R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM, said, “The past few years have been exciting and challenging for India as well as the Indian IT-BPM industry. It has been an enriching experience for me personally, working with stakeholders across the globe and strengthening NASSCOM and the industry’s position as organizations working towards bringing a positive change to the way the world operates. I am happy to pass on the baton to Debjani and I am sure, with her experience and leadership, NASSCOM and the industry will scale greater heights of success. I wish her all the best.”

The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a USD 150 billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors. Moreover, the intersection of digital technologies across every business provides a great opportunity for the industry to achieve its aspiration to reach USD 350 billion by 2025. The NASSCOM President along with the industry leadership will continue its mission of driving a holistic agenda which supports emerging technology areas, digital solutions, IP driven software products, internet economy, innovative start-ups, engineering R&D, global capability centers, omni-channel customer solutions, domestic technology and digital acceleration, reskilling and more.

In March 2017, the NASSCOM President Succession Committee (NPSC) was constituted by the NASSCOM Chairman. The committee was chaired by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. The additional members of the committee were Neelam Dhawan, Managing Director, HP Enterprise, Rajendra Pawar, Chairman, NIIT, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Google India, Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro and Harish Mehta, Cofounder, NASSCOM and CMD, Onward Technologies (Convener). Debjani has been a member of NASSCOM’s Executive Council and a trustee of NASSCOM Foundation.