Delhi Metro introduces smart watches for providing customers faster access to Metro

Delhi Metro’s commuters will soon be able to top up their smart cards through a new range of wrist watches launched by an Austrian company LAKS. These new range of analog smartwatches, named as Watch2Pay, can be internally configured with the Delhi Metro SIM card.

These watches are available through an online e-commerce site. The new facility is expected to provide the commuters a more convenient and fast access to the Delhi Metro network. The commuter will simply have to touch the wrist watch to the screens of the AFC gates at the metro stations to get access.

The SIM sized cards can easily be removed and reinserted into the watch as and when required. The Watch2Pay collection is available in different designs.

The top-up of these SIM sized smart cards can be done through all the methods of recharge available to the commuters at present. Top up of the Delhi Metro smart cards through credit cards/ debit cards and net banking is already available for the commuters. Recently, DMRC also launched the top up facility of smart cards through ICICI Bank’s Business Correspondent Networks (Outlets) located across Delhi-NCR.