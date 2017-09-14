Dell EMC and VMware bundle their products for NFV

Dell EMC and VMware have pre-integrated and pre-validated Dell EMC cloud infrastructure hardware and VMware vCloud NFV platform for deployment of network functions virtualization (NFV) for communications service providers.

NFV can help communications service providers (CSPs) and mobile operators take advantage of new market opportunities more quickly, flexibly, and efficiently while cutting costs and preparing for the 5G future. The Dell EMC NFV Ready Bundle for VMware will help make it easier for CSPs to build their own operational readiness clusters and design their initial offerings for end user customers. The pre-validated solution minimizes adoption time and significantly reduces time to service.

This solution is built upon the need for virtualized infrastructure while delivering a turnkey offering that, if necessary, can be fully customized to meet specific deployment requirements. It is based on industry-leading hardware and software, and open architectures from Dell EMC and VMware, and will deliver proven, integrated foundation for an NFV environment. With this consistent, uniform building block and a large ecosystem of certified partner technologies, CSPs will be able to deploy a flexible NFV environment that helps keep pace with the evolving communications market.

The Dell EMC NFV Ready Bundle for VMware will be available in different management software and storage configurations beginning this month.