Dell EMC marks one year milestone of partner program, announces 2018 framework

Dell EMC today reaches the milestone of one year since the launch of its partner program, with the the company’s channel business in APJ and partner’s businesses both growing at double digit rates. The company has helped partners drive profitable growth through new lines of business, acquisition of new customers, and larger and more profitable solutions.

Dell EMC also announces its 2018 framework, including a new rebate structure with more opportunity for increased profitability, improvements to training, and changes to Marketing Development Funds program.

Dell EMC has announced refinements to the Partner Program in response to partner feedback. This includes:

· Driving consistency and simplicity: 2018 Partner Program will continue with three tiers, Gold Platinum and Titanium, and an elite Titanium Black Status, annual tier eligibility, and two paths to profit with simplified training.

· Increased profitability with refined rebates and a simpler rebate structure. For example, with flexible pay options to all partner types including OEMs, Distributors and Global Alliances.

· Training requirements that are simplified and unified, with the roll-out of eight Solutions Competencies in 2018, starting with Software Defined Infrastructure, Hybrid Cloud, and Connected Workforce competencies in Q1.

· Changes to the Marketing Development Fund (MDF), simplifying the ability to track future activity or planning requests, and decreasing MDF administration.

· A focus on industry verticals that offer the largest opportunity for partner growth: Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy (Oil & Gas, Utilities), Video Surveillance, and SLED (State and Local Government, Education). In the next year, Dell EMC sees significant opportunity in helping partners build solutions in some trending areas including IoT, AR/IR and machine learning.

“Our partners in APJ are integral to our success as a business, and we’re constantly striving to improve our offering of support, incentives and resources to help our partners to grow hand in hand with Dell EMC,” comments Tian Beng Ng, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Channels, Asia Pacific Japan, Dell EMC. “The success of our program in APJ, where customers and partners are taking advantage of the opportunities presented by digital transformation and emerging technologies, as well as advancing their digital transformation capabilities through IT, workforce and security transformation, is testament to this.”

Within the last year, Dell EMC has continued to enhance its program, for example with an extended Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program offering. The offering helps ensure confidence when buying performance storage products, whilst partners gain strong competitive differentiation within the channel, with a solution that can facilitate shorter sales cycles and strengthen relationships with customers.

The program was built on a strong framework supported by partner feedback. Throughout the year, Dell EMC has maintained strong relationships with its channel, for example through its Partner Advisory Board. Dell EMC has used these mechanisms to continue to listen to partner feedback and drive improvements.

Tian Beng Ng, concludes, “We have experienced phenomenal growth with our partners, and expect this momentum to continue this year. New opportunities, new technologies, and new customers are expanding the potential for us and our partners. As we refine the program to make sure we and our partners capitalize on the opportunity in APJ, we look forward to another year of productive relationships.”