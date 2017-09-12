Dell launches support with predictive issue detection in India

Dell in India recently announced augmented service offerings for its consumers in India, with the launch of Premium Support Plus. Recently launched at IFA, the service is available on Alienware 15 & Alienware 17, XPS and Inspiron devices, dramatically improving customer experience through simplified and hassle-free support. With this launch, Dell has widened its service capability for consumers, giving them the option to choose from OnSite support, Premium Support and the new Premium Support Plus, based on their requirement.

Premium Support Plus provides 24×7 anytime, anywhere phone access to expert technicians, personalized assistance for complex software issues and the first and only proactive automated support for consumer PCs. Powered by the SupportAssist technology, in an industry first, the service automatically detects both hardware and software issues and proactively alerts consumers when they occur. Support Assist also enables Dell’s technicians to initiate contact with customers and begin resolving the problem, often before they even know an issue exists.

Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell, India said, “Dell’s legacy of service support for users has been instrumental in building trust. Focused on ensuring that user experience remains seamless, we can now resolve technical issues without the consumer facing any hindrance. Features like predictive issue detection and faster than ever resolution will ensure that a Dell PC never fails. With the addition of Premium Support Plus to our service offering, Dell is offering best-in-class support for PC users in India.”

Premium Support Plus also comes with advanced support features like personalized step-by-step expert assistance, optimization for PC performance and repairs for accidental damage. The proactive – predictive capabilities have been tested and proven for commercial customers with more immersive technical requirements, before offering it to end consumers. Premium Support Plus users can experience efficient solution delivery for any technical issues, with the service reducing up to 86% time on the phone and reducing the number of steps for resolution by 59%. Consumers will also have the ability tailor the experience to their lifestyle – a hands-off, call-free experience with automated integrated support or one-on-one personalized support with an agent or a combination of both.

In a growing Gaming industry, and with the growing popularity of Dell Gaming devices, users will be further benefited in an effort to maintain high performing PCs, through this fast and premium service.

Premium Support Plus offers 24×7 direct access to expert hardware and software online/phone support, with Dell proactively finding issues and predicting problems before they start.