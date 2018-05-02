Dell Technologies Innovators and Trailblazers customer award winners unveiled at Dell Technologies World 2018

Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell has kicked off one of the IT industry’s premier events, Dell Technologies World 2018. An expected 14,000 visitors gather this week to experience how the industry leading Dell Technologies businesses will play a fundamental role in helping them envision and realise their digital future. In addition to the largest-ever collection of onsite Vegas attendees for the show, an additional 35,000 from around the world are expected to participate through live streamed and on-demand virtual Dell Technologies World video experiences.

“Dell Technologies World is our opportunity to share our vision of technology as the driver of human progress in every corner of the world. We will showcase ways, big and small, our customers are using technology to change the world for the better, whether through a reimagined process or a reimagined industry. We talk often about technology solving our greatest challenges, and we’re making more progress more quickly than ever before,” said Michael Dell.

Customers continue to embrace Dell Technologies as their essential infrastructure company in increasing numbers. Dell Technologies will showcase a range of significant announcements throughout the week, highlighting key business priorities and extending the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio – from edge to core to cloud – to help customers more quickly reach their desired state.

Announcements from Dell Technologies World:

Dell Technologies Innovators and Trailblazers customer award winners, including eight industry leaders exemplifying excellence across all stages of the Digital Transformation journey

Strong investment momentum through Dell Technologies Capital. The company’s venture practice competed 24 investments since emerging from stealth, had 11 exits from its portfolio, of which three have gone public in the past seven months, all ‘unicorn’ IPOs with a collective market value of more than US$ 11 billion

Dell Technologies is investing in new programmes, incentives and solutions designed to fast-track channel partners’ delivery of digital, IT, security and workforce transformations for their customers

“Our customers are responding to the power of our combined company, creating good momentum as we kick off 2018. We currently have the No 1 worldwide market share in key areas like servers and storage. When the first calendar quarter 2018 industry market share numbers are final, we expect to increase our worldwide PC market share for the 21st consecutive quarter, and gain share in servers and storage. We have exciting announcements planned across our portfolio at this year’s event that are driving this leadership and our customers’ digital transformation, ultimately resulting in better business outcomes,” said Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman – Products and Operations, Dell.

One-stop shop to build a digital future

Digital transformation is fundamentally changing how every business in every industry is built and operated. Dell Technologies World reflects the increasing need of IT practitioners to have a one-stop shop for the essential infrastructure they need to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset — information. Ninety-four per centof last year’s attendees said they would recommend attending to their peers, 92 per cent say this event has a great return on investment and 95 per cent said they’re more effective at work after having attended.

Bringing together its award-winning portfolio of companies and solutions, Dell Technologies World delivers the latest emerging trends, technology and experts, from the edge to the core to the cloud. During the event, experts from Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware will be on hand to demonstrate the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that can enable real transformation across their organisations.