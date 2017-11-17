Delta launches Modulon DPH 500kVA UPS

Delta Electronics announced the global launch of its 500kVA Modulon DPH series uninterruptible power supply (UPS). Delta’s new state-of-the-art online double conversion UPS boasts the world’s highest power density of 55.6kVA per 3U module. Thanks to its modular design, the UPS enables advanced control of power module redundancy as well as the ability to add capacity and pay-as-you-grow scalability. The Modulon DPH 500kVA UPS is the latest in its series, which includes 75, 150, and 200 kVA models as well.

Big density for big data

The new high-density UPS from Delta launches at a time when annual global IP traffic is expected to nearly triple over the next five years. Developments such as the increase of content-heavy applications such as bandwidth-intensive video, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data are behind these dramatic increases in traffic and the corresponding demand for greater datacenter capacity. The industry-leading power density of 55.6kVA per 3U module achieved by Delta’s new 500kVA Modulon DPH model gives datacenter operators greater flexibility to adapt to these rapidly changing requirements.

IT managers will be pleased to note that the latest DPH model also comes equipped with a touch screen, an environment management system, and a battery management system. The console’s large 10” color touch screen allows operators to view event logs and access diagnostic information.

Dr. Charles Tsai, general manager of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions (MCIS) Business Unit at Delta Electronics, said, “Our latest DPH series UPS was well-received by a global audience at this year’s CeBIT in Hannover, Germany. This DPH series 75- 200kVA UPS is already powering airport datacenters in Poland and South Korea. A hosting provider in Berlin and bank branches in Poland and India have also purchased DPH 200kVA systems.” Tsai continued, “With this highly intelligent and integrated UPS solution, Delta’s MCIS BU is confident the Modulon DPH series is the best choice to provide backup power for modern datacenters in this dynamic era of big data.”