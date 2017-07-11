DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance introduces RIA, a Facebook chatbot to support customers

Taking forward its digital vision, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance (DPLI) today launched ‘RIA’, a 24×7 Facebook messenger chatbot to assist customers with the purchase, policy servicing and claims of DHFL Pramerica Dengue Shield, a traditional fixed benefit individual health insurance plan

‘RIA’ will act as a touch point between customers and the company. The bot is a strategic step towards making easy to use technology and communication medium to customers who would like to obtain information and help them in making decision to buy DHFL Pramerica Dengue Shield on the go within the Facebook platform itself. DHFL Pramerica Dengue Shield is a digitally enabled, fully online health insurance offering that covers Dengue Hospitalization expenses. It can be bought online swiftly without any documents. Even the claims process is highly simplified where no detailed bills are sought.

Anoop Pabby, Managing Director and CEO, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance said, “At DPLI, we are constantly developing our digital capabilities to provide our customers with simplified and innovative solutions. Our strategy is to focus on technology and digital platforms to deliver seamless customer experience across all our distribution and customer touch points. ‘RIA’ is a differentiated solution which will ensure seamless engagement through new age platforms for DHFL Pramerica Dengue Shield related services. This reaffirms our endeavor of “humanizing technology” to offer simplified & intuitive solutions for our digitally enabled offerings.”

The Company currently protects over 13 million lives and now has 103 branch offices across India. It has 28 life insurance products and six riders in its products basket, fulfilling a gamut of life insurance needs from child’s future protection to retirement in its portfolio.