Diabetes management app launched at the RSSDI conference

Doctors can now prescribe Wellthy Therapeutics’ 16-week diabetes intervention to their patients for effective lifestyle and diabetes management in between doctor visits

The Wellthy Diabetes smartphone app was launched at a conference held by the Maharashtra chapter of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI). The 16-week diabetes intervention programme delivered through the mobile app will now be available for doctors in Mumbai to prescribe to their patients. The digital therapeutic app, developed by Wellthy Therapeutics in scientific collaboration with RSSDI, uses patient-centric design augmented by artificial intelligence to provide integrated care that complements the doctor consultation. Results from several clinical pilot studies, published in leading scientific journals, have shown that patients with Type II diabetes who complete the programme reduce their HbA1C by more than 1% on average, lose significant weight, and improve their medication and diagnostic adherence.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Amit A Saraf, Organizing Secretary, RSSDI Maharashtra said, “A chronic condition like diabetes requires regular attention and care throughout a patient’s life. Patients need to look after themselves between doctor’s appointments and during this period they often become careless in their diabetes management. We look forward to seeing our patients benefit with great outcomes using this digital therapeutic intervention.”

Dr. Maaz Shaikh, VP – Clinical and Product, Wellthy Therapeutics, shared his thoughts on the physician launch and future prospects of the app and said, “As clinicians, we have always struggled in supporting our patients through the journey of changing their habits and maintaining healthy lifestyles. The Wellthy Diabetes App brings to us doctors a clinically validated programme that harnesses the power of medicine, data science and technology to drive and maintain behaviour change and achieve superior clinical outcomes for our patients with Type II diabetes. Finally, we will be able to provide comprehensive and continuous care to all our patients in a scalable and meaningful way.”