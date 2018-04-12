Digisol introduces solder-free patented SCS copper solutions

Digisol Systems, a provider of active and passive networking products, and 100 per cent subsidiary of Smartlink Network Systems, has announced the launch of its new patented solder-free UTP keystones and patch panels. These products have high resilient rectangular cross section gold plated contacts for repeatability and consistent performance. They also have specially designed IDC contacts which accept wider conductor diameters (22 through 26AWG) with use of Krone as well as 110 type crimping tools.

These new keystones jacks and patch panels modules have patented PCBs to accommodate solder-free pin and IDC mountings, which make them practically immune to wide environmental variations such as temperatures and humidity.

While introducing these new offerings at the BICSI event at Mumbai, K R Naik, Executive Chairman, Digisol Systems, said, “Manufacturing and developing products in India is my passion, and I am happy to introduce game changer products for the Indian market. We at Digisol, always strive to introduce our designed products that not only meet current needs but also take care of the future ones.”

Digisol’s cabling portfolio includes copper cabling solutions (Cat5e, Cat 6 and Cat 6A), UTP/STP LAN Cables, keystones, patch panels, patch cords, face plates, etc. The fibre range will have fibre cables, fiber patch cords, pigtails, LIU couplers and an entire FTTH product line.