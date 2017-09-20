Digital inclusion is the foundation of financial inclusion: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking at a conclave on ‘Financial Inclusion’ organized by the United Nations, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and law & Justice said, “Digital inclusion is the foundation of financial inclusion. We have certain fundamental approach for commitment as far as digital platform is concerned. The first and foremost is, we want to become the leaders in the field digital revolution in the world. Second important attribute of our initiative is, we simply don’t want to digitize India, but we want to create a technology that is transformative, which will empower India, and also empowers Indians.”

“This is the age of information, and information is power. This is the age of technology, and technology is power; and this technology must empower India. We also want to create a digital ecosystem, which leads to digital inclusion. Digital India is more for poor and underprivileged. WE are undertaking a lot of transformative initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Smart Cities, Skill India. These are all technology based programmes; digital inclusion must be the common thread.” he added.

“Three more attributes are important to be kept in mind when we talk about digital inclusion. First, technology must be affordable; second, technology must lead to inclusion, and, third, technology must be developmental.” concluded Ravi Shankar Prasad said further.

On the completion of 3 years since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), one of the largest financial inclusion programmes in the world, India‘s example for leading innovations in financial inclusions, access and technology can provide important learnings for other countries. The United Nations in India is bringing together leaders of this financial revolution, with senior level stake holders from the government, the banking sector, innovators, technology partners, intergovernmental organizations and the UN.

The daylong conclave focused on physical access and infrastructure of financial inclusion, maximizing financial access and literacy for women and marginalized groups and using technology and innovation to determine the way forward.