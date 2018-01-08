Digital learning scheme for more KVs in Odisha

The digital learning scheme in which students of classes VII and VIII would use tablets for science and mathematics, is likely to be introduced in some more Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Odisha from the next academic session.

At present, the system is functioning only in one school, KV Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan (KVS) introduced the scheme on a pilot basis in the school this year, said an official.

“We expect that the scheme will be rolled out in at least five more KVs, including Berhampur, in the state from the next academic year. We are planning to submit a proposal in this regard to the KVS soon,” said Deputy Commissioner, KVS Bhubaneswar region, ALV Jaganadha Rao during a visit here.

The Bhubaneswar region has 61 KVs. Under the scheme, students of Class VII and VIII are using tablets for science and mathematics and almost all activities such as accessing reading materials to submitting assignments are being done online by using the tablets.

Apart from accessing the text books online through ePathshala, which provides digital textbooks and resource materials of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the students are enhancing their learning experience through animations and videos, he said.

Around 160 students of the two classes in the school in Bhubaneswar have been provided tablets free of cost by the KVS, he said. Digital learning is a part of the Centre’s flagship programme Digital India, an official said.

The government has also sanctioned the Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL), a state-of-the-art laboratory equipped with robotic kit and other sophisticated electronic gadgets, for three KVs in the region last year. The KVs are in Berhampur, Balasore and Bhubaneswar.