Digital platform Shiv Rojgar Yojana launched in Maharashtra

As a part of his birthday celebrations, Shiv Sena Chief, Uddhav Thackeray launched a unique digital service called the ‘Shiv Rojgar Yojana’ in Maharashtra to create more employment. This digital platform will facilitate jobs across industries for both, skilled and unskilled people, said a statement.

This service is supported by video resume job portal – Vysume. “Driven by technology just like the rest of the world, this is an initiative that will make the whole process of finding jobs much simpler for citizens.” said Vysume.

Shiv Rojgar Yojana is an initiative that will bring in hope and happiness for the State and there will soon be a day when Maharashtra will have a 100% employment rate, said Shiv Sena Chief.