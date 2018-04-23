DishTV India to hold broadcast industry’s first ever hackathon

Dish TV India Limited, world’s largest single country DTH brand has announced its intent to announce the M&E/ Broadcast industry’s first ever hackathon ‘Dish-a-thon’ inviting tech enthusiasts to develop unique products and create impactful solutions to advance digital transformation for great customer experience.

This hackathon is aimed at inviting disruptive ideas with participation of Young innovators/disruptors/ startups/students/ developers across India. Registrations are currently open and the last day to submit entries is May 7, 2018.

On the launch of ‘Dish-a-thon’, Anil Dua, Group CEO – Dish TV India Limited said, “DishTV, with its innovative approach to media/content distribution platform is committed towards transforming TV viewing experience through technology and working with the broader tech ecosystem to develop innovative products. Our latest initiative, Dish-a-thon is aimed at delivering unparalleled customer experiences. We’re thrilled to be leading this never done before initiative in the M&E/ Broadcast industry, which will provide opportunity for tech enthusiasts to come up with ideas that will re-define technology in the M&E/ Broadcast industry for the future.”

Speaking on the initiative Sukhpreet Singh, Senior vice president-Marketing, Dish TV India Limited said, “It’s an industry first initiative being done at this scale and depth that encourages innovation in DTH Industry to introduce fresh ideas to create new products and drive digital transformation. Dish-a-thon will provide a platform to innovators to enhance the present TV viewing experience and also to sow the seeds for future disruptions in this industry.”

Speaking on the partnership, Samkit Sharma, co-founder of IncubateIND said, “We are proud to partner Dish TV, the pioneer in DTH industry in the inaugural year of Dish-a-thon. Dish TV has always been at the forefront of development with its path-breaking initiatives and the most receptive brand who has imbibed innovation in its culture. We really hope that some of the ideas that will come from this Dish-a-thon will be accepted and worked upon by the leadership team of Dish TV”.

Dish-a-thon is open for individual team of developers and startups. DishTV along with IncubateIND will be shortlisting 25 teams for a 30-hour open-format grand finale, which will be organized in Bangalore on June 16 and in Delhi on June 23, 2018. During the event, participants will get an opportunity to interact with industry experts and work with mentors to co-create and co-develop. The winners will be recognized through certifications and cash rewards and will also stand a chance to start a strategic engagement with DishTV.