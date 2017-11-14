DocOnline appoints Sai Prasad Chakilam as CTO

In his capacity as CTO, Sai will have the mandate of ensuring the DocOnline platform continues to run on cutting edge technology while also making it consumable from a user’s perspective

DocOnline, a virtual platform that provides access to on demand doctor consulting services, announced the appointment of Sai Prasad Chakilam as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with immediate effect. This appointment re-iterates DocOnline’s commitment in growing its base in India.

Sai Chakilam brings with him over 20 years of technology and leadership experience with an impressive track record of leading the growth of technology platforms. His last assignment was in the capacity of Vice President at Value Labs where he led and managed cross functional projects, Design and architect solutions using SharePoint 2013, 2010, MOSS 2007, Office 365 including migrations, intranet, internet and extranet solutions.

In his capacity as CTO, Sai will wear the mandate of ensuring the DocOnline platform continues to run on cutting edge technology while also making it consumable from a user’s perspective.

Speaking on the appointment, Markus Moding, CEO and Co-Founder, DocOnline said “Technology is a core criteria for DocOnline’s business. We have been scanning for a technology leader who would understand the importance of innovation while also ensuring the comfort level of a user. To this end, we are delighted to have Sai Chakilam on board the team who will help evolve the technology strategy and requirements of Doconline”

Launched in July 2017 with an initial investment of $ 1 Million through private venture funding and backed by Swedish investors and entrepreneurs, DocOnline has been developed to address a much neglected yet apparent gap or need amongst individuals on the first step of action when ill.

DocOnline is envisioned to offer users easy, reliable and affordable health care access. DocOnline allows one to reach a doctor either through Audio (calling), Video or Chat (App) and connects the patient at the general physician level thus aiming to bring in preventive care.

DocOnline services are available for the B2B and B2C markets at an affordable fee that covers a upto 3 family member as well. This partnership allows unlimited consultations anytime, anywhere. All doctors on board are MCI (Medical Council of India) certified with a minimum experience of 5 years and are available 6 days a week for 12 hours a day.

Based on prescriptions, if any medicine or diagnostic test or test kit is required, the same can be delivered to one’s home or office. Users or patients also have the option of maintaining their health record on the App which can be accessed anywhere, anytime.