DSCI initiates digital payment security program for law enforcement agencies

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has joined hands with digital payment service companies to build capacity of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for improving the investigation of digital payments frauds through better co-operation between LEAs and intermediaries. India, in last few years, has been witnessing transformational shift in the digital payments space. With digital payment frauds becoming increasingly prevalent impacting individual security as well as its economic prosperity, it becomes imperative for the LEA to build capacities to effectively respond to current and emerging threats arising in the cyber space. To address the challenges pertaining to the digital payment ecosystem, especially digital payment frauds, DSCI in association with the digital payment service companies has built a programme for LEAs to equip them with latest technology trends and skills to address consumer grievances more effectively. The joint programme will help LEAs to find synergies with payment intermediaries to understand dynamics of digital payment ecosystem and also suggests best practices for investigation.

DSCI, in association with Paytm Payments Bank, is executing this initiative which would create significant impact in understanding the issues and challenges related to frauds and consumer grievances on digital payment channels. As part of the initial phase DSCI will conduct series of workshops in Kolkata, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra exclusively for representatives from state law enforcement officials, involved in cyber investigations. A pocket guide book on ‘Cybercrime Investigation’ which would act as a quick reference to the investigating officers is being developed as part of the initiative. The pocket book features best practices and contextual information required to effectively investigate cyber crimes.

Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI, said, “As DSCI continues its journey to help build capacity of Indian law enforcement agencies in handling cyber crimes through its Cyber Forensics Initiative, it is a great step forward to have a program for LEAs in digital payments which will enhance consumer trust.”

Renu Satti, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank, said, “We believe cyber security is a shared responsibility – technology companies, law enforcement and users have to work together to protect and contribute towards cyber security. These interactions are a great opportunity for people within the tech industry and law enforcement to come together, network and share expertise to ensure speedy customer redressal in cases of cyber fraud. We believe these engagements will be the catalyst for development within the cyber security sector, and empower law enforcement with specialist skills and knowledge.”

Through Cyber Forensics Initiative, DSCI has trained more than 65,000 officers from law enforcement, prosecutors, judiciary, defence forces and other departments on cyber investigation and combating cybercrimes. Over the years, DSCI has also developed and published several publications including Cybercrime Investigation Manual, cybercrime investigation handbook and more.