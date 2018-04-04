E health selects Axpert HIP as the best health Information Platform

Axpert HIP from Agile Labs has been awarded as the “Best Health Information Platform” by E health magazine today at Health and Wellness Summit, New Delhi. Axpert HIP is the only HIP built using US patented RAD technology which provides unmatched scalability for healthcare enterprises and it suites Hospitals with single as well as multiple locations, chain of clinics, Large enterprise hospitals, Public Health Care Establishments etc. Being a low code technology, Axpert HIP can be quickly customized and configured as per the needs and provides 100% flexibility to incorporate change requests that arises in future. It also enables a healthcare establishment to manage HIMS in-house with a small IT team and avoid getting vendor locked. Axpert HIP digitalizes end to end operations of a hospital leading to a paperless hospital.HL7 connectors enable in achieving interoperability with devices and other systems. Agile Labs thank E health for selecting Axpert HIP for this prestigious award.

The case study considered for the award was the implementation of Axpert HIP at Kauvery Group of Hospitals. Kauvery Group of Hospitals which is a chain of 7 hospitals spread across the State of Tamil Nadu selected Axpert HIP for its low coding architecture, scalability on offer and vendor independence that Axpert brings to the table as a USP. The entire implementation at 7 Hospitals under Kauvery Group was completed in 9 months with customization at each of the hospital which would not have been possible without a low coding platform. With Axpert HIP, Kauvery Group now has an advantage that they could build any module on their own if required in future with a small IT team skilled in SQL. Axpert HIMS integrates and automates functions such as Patient Registration, Queue Management, Doctor Consultation, EMR, CPOE, Nursing Workbench, OT Management, MRD, Lab, Pharmacy, Radiology, Blood Bank and the likes. It comes with built in Finance Module coupled with Purchase, Inventory, Payroll, Asset Management etc. HL7 connectors enables in achieving interoperability with devices and other systems. Axpert RAD Platform has also been used by the Government of Goa to integrate and digitalize the functioning of all the Primary Health centre in the state.

“When we interacted with healthcare experts and business heads, we could realize that the power of Information Technology is not yet completely leveraged in managing healthcare establishments. This being a critical sector that directly impacts lives of people, data and analytics are very crucial. Moreover, it’s a capital-intensive industry where ancillary functions such as finance, asset management, people management etc will directly impact the bottom-line. Many large enterprise healthcare establishments have resorted to developing their own software as they find numerous challenges with the packed HMS applications available right now. But developing software is not the core competency of a healthcare establishment nor it’s a business line that complements their core business – it’s just a distraction. That is where Agile Labs thought of an a PaaS model, where all the standard modules required for functioning of a Healthcare establishment are provided with ability to customize to any degree coupled with an Integrated Low Coding Development Environment to make any future developments or changes with a small in-house IT team skilled in SQL,” says Sabarish M S, CTO & Director of Agile Labs.

Health Information Platform Vs Conventional Hospital Management Software

Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) concept is highly relevant in the Healthcare industry considering its unique challenges, need for meticulous data analysis and automation. The concept of Health Information Platform is relatively new in India and technology available so far for Hospital Management focuses only on core common operational challenges and digitalizing the processes with highly rigid, heavy coding technologies offering very little room for customization and accommodating change requests arising over a period of time. This leads to a scenario where:

a.) Healthcare Establishments need to run multiple applications from multiple vendorsto cover the entire operations. For Instance – Most of the HMS applications will not have an Integrated GST enabled Finance module.

b.) With limited scope of customization, changes in Operating Procedures will be forced on the staff leading to an intensive training requirement and increased adoption time.

c.) With minimum room for accommodating Change Requests, HMS becomes obsolete every 3 to 5 years and a change is required leading to unnecessary IT spending.

This is where Axpert HIP, which is an offshoot of Axpert RAD (Rapid Application Development) platform, is making a difference. A healthcare establishment can become vendor independent, add modules incrementally, build custom modules as per the need and run the show with a single application that integrates all the departments in a Healthcare enterprise. Being a digital platform with Change Management Console, the Axpert will remain evergreen without becoming obsolete.