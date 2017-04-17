eGovWatch: Andhra Pradesh Government announces Microsoft Kaizala as the platform for citizen connect

Gives citizens direct access to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu through Microsoft’s Kaizala to share feedback and grievances

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the use of Kaizala, Microsoft’s free chat-based productivity app, for Citizen Connect. The program, Citizen Connect will help further strengthen the collaboration between the Andhra Pradesh government and its citizens. The free to download mobile app will enable citizens to directly reach out to the Chief Minister, and further support the government in its mission of a more transparent and a citizen-driven participatory governance that operates in real time mode.

The Kaizala app will be a direct point of contact to reach out to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu where he will be taking feedback as well as suggestions from citizens for better governance. This will enable people across Andhra Pradesh to share their problems related to harvests, climate, pension, ration, water etc. These inputs will further be used to review the workings of that particular department.

This landmark step taken by the Andhra Pradesh government will help enable citizen-driven participatory governance. This will not only help improvise the state of things but also provide a basis for upcoming policies developed by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Three easy steps to connect with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu: