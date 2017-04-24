eGovWatch: BSNL to connect all Assam GPs through optical fibre in 2017-18

BSNL will connect all gram panchyats in Assam through optical fibre network by this financial year, said a top official of the public sector telecom major. “All gram panchyats in Assam will be connected through optical fibre network by this financial year. There are 1,518 gram panchyats in Assam and 1,060 have already been covered,” BSNL Assam Chief General Manager M K Seth told PTI today.

The youth of Assam will be largely benefited through Digital India and Digital Assam programmes by availing all facilities of education and health, sitting in interior villages, Seth said.

BSNL has registered significant growth in Assam in all sectors including mobile data download after demonetisation, he said adding, 570 broadband exchanges have already been set up in the state and 400 mobile towers will be commissioned in the next four months.