eGovWatch: Kerala govt to use live streaming tech for tourism promotion

The Kerala government is planning to use its own live streaming technology to tap tourists’ experiential accounts of the destinations they visit. Considering its potential for tourism promotion in India, a group of young professionals from Kerala, with the support of state Tourism Department, is all set to explore live streaming as a major campaign tool for the upcoming second edition of International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) in Kochi.

Association of Tourism Trade Organisation (ATTOI), with the support of Kerala Tourism, will organise the three-day event at the Le Meridien Hotel here from June 8 to 10. “Technology has become an essential part of tourism industry. Unlike other social media tools, we have noticed that the live feeds are getting more traction. It is intimate, engaging, bespoke and authentic than any other form of tourism destination promotions,” ATTOI President Anish Kumar P K, who is a winner of the Kerala State Tourism Award for best use of IT in tourism, said.

In December last, ATTOI, as a curtain raiser to an international conference, organised a live streaming of an underwater engagement to showcase beach resorts as a unique offering of Kerala Tourism.

Over 25 lakh viewers across the world watched the video that was streamed live from the beach resort of Kovalam.

“The event was a huge hit as it attracted a large number of viewers across the globe.

Looking at the audience and strategy, the campaign is focused on giving people a chance to explore a place before they embark upon their journey.

This defines the changing dynamics of tourism,” Anish Kumar said in a release here.

ICTT 2017 aims at helping the tourism industry players to stay abreast with the latest technology through effective usage of the digital platform.

Experts from Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, UK, USA, and Belgium will be attending the brainstorming meet this year to share their insights.

The speakers will share insights on topics such as ‘Content and Search Engine Strategy’, ‘Digital Tools: The way forward’, ‘Online Destination Marketing’, ‘Consumer Behaviour and Online Reputation’, ‘Social Media for Tourism.’

Around 500 delegates, comprising tour operators, hoteliers, resort owners, home stays, SEO (search engine optimisation) companies, social media marketing companies and bloggers, are slated to attend the conference.