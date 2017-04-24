eGovWatch: Land records in Himachal Pradesh to be only a click away

The computerisation of land records in Himachal Pradesh has come up as a big relief to the state residents as updated revenue records are available online. The implementation of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) in the state is aimed at ushering in a system of updated land records.

The programme is also aimed at automated and automatic mutation, integration between textual and spatial records, inter-connectivity between revenue and registration, an official spokesman here said.

The computerisation of land records of Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmour districts were taken up as the unit for implementation of the programme on pilot basis in the year 2008-2009 and the project proposal of Rs 1319.57 lakh (Rs 718.33 lakh as Centre share and Rs 601.24 lakh State share) were sanctioned for these districts.