eGovWatch: Supreme Court all set to go paperless

In a bid to make the Supreme Court paperless, the apex court has made all the preparations to implement an ambitious project. According to the apex court registry, the project would be implemented gradually and at the first instance, only fresh matters listed in first five courts would be accessed by the judges digitally on a interactive display device.

The registry said that all the high courts in the country had been provided with login IDs to upload digitised records in the prescribed format. “The Supreme Court has made all the preparations to make the court paperless. As the concept of paperless court involves various technical and functional issues, it is proposed to implement the project gradually, as it would be a new method of working for the advocates and judges,” the apex court registry said in a press release.

The release said that after the launch of the integrated case management information system (ICMIS) of the Supreme Court, different high courts in the country had uploaded a large number of case files on it. “The Supreme Court registry is communicating with all the high courts, even video-conferences have been held with the nodal officers of the high courts. The process will be periodically updated with the eventual aim of making the court paperless,” it said.

The registry said that the apex court had extended the facilities of disseminating details of all those concerned by providing two help desks at both the reception counters in the court premises and anyone desirous of having any information about implementation of ICMIS and related issued could approach these help desks.