Electronic manufacturing cluster in Aurangabad supported by IESA receives Meity approval

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has given the final approval for setting up the first Brownfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Aurangabad, under the Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) scheme. India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier trade body representing the Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry, is assisting the state in this. Reinstating their commitment to the Maharashtra region, IESA also announced their foray into Pune by officially announcing their Pune Chapter launch.

The Brownfield EMC cluster, located at Shendra Five star Industrial Area, Aurangabad district, Maharashtra, is expected to have a common facility centre which will include an Electronics Manufacturing Centre, Electronics Design & Test Lab, Modular Cabinet Manufacturing Centre and Skill Development/Training Centre. The centre will be spread across a total area of 50,647 sq. ft. and the aggregate cost of the project is estimated at ₹ 48.34 crores. This particular project is divided into two phases and the Phase 1 has got the final approval to go ahead and is estimated to be completed within the next 12 months. Investment for the Phase 1 is projected at ₹ 28.57 crores, which includes investment in plant & machinery and park infrastructure. IESA had engaged with Deogiri Electronic Cluster Pvt. Ltd for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the EMC.

“It is our continuous effort to transform the state into a fundamentally strong manufacturing based economy and the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector is a thrust area for us. We are elated with the MeitY’s decision of approving the Brownfield cluster set-up (Phase-I) in Aurangabad. The EMC will not only benefit the local companies by providing them common facilities and R&D support services, but, will also provide a huge boost to the electronics manufacturing in the region. The state government is committed towards the development of the ESDM sector in the state and contribution towards realization of ‘Make in India’ agenda,” said Sanjay Sethi, IAS, CEO, MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation).

“We aspire to build the city of Aurangabad as the future hub for ESDM in the country. It is a pleasure to be associated with MIDC and IESA in building the common facility centre. We believe that Aurangabad has the potential and will be a key contributor in transforming India into an ESDM hub. The Brownfield will pave the way for increase in employability and the setup will benefit people in innumerable ways. We would like to thank IESA for their all-around support in making this dream a reality,” said Suresh Todkar, Director, Deogiri Electronic Cluster Pvt. Ltd. (DECPL).

Elated on this announcement, K Krishna Moorthy, Chairman, IESA said, “Our vision is to help digitally transform India and make it the design and manufacturing hub at a global level by strengthening the ESDM ecosystem. We believe that by connecting early with all technology hubs of the nation would give us the ability to make our vision a reality. This EMC, now to be set up in a city that was part of the 1st wave of industrial revolution in India many decades ago and thereby having a strong R&D culture in its DNA, will naturally nurture product design and manufacturing in the ESDM industry, I believe. Establishment of the EMC and incubation facility is a visionary step and we appreciate the government of Maharashtra, MIDC and DECPL for their commitment and intense efforts to build a robust electronics development ecosystem in the state.”

Adding to the launch of the new chapter of IESA, he said, “Pune is one of the many technologically emerging cities in India in electronics. We already have our presence in other emerging cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad along with our HQ in Bangalore. We see a strong focus for electronics R&D and manufacturing in Maharashtra and wish to steer the industry and eco-system to help build the state into an electronics powerhouse with the government support.”

Additionally, with this announcement, IESA is forging the launch of its Pune chapter to strengthen the ESDM ecosystem in Maharashtra. In the past two years, working closely with the Govt. of Maharashtra and MIDC, they are overseeing the developments across the Pune EMC, Pune Incubation Centre and Aurangabad EMC.

Pune EMC: IESA has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Pune, in association with Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). The centre is spread across a total area of 27,000 sq. ft. and holds around 20 – 30 employees. The proposed activities comprise; designing centre, SMT line, EMC / EMI and environment lab, test and measurement lab, rapid prototyping and tool room. The preliminary application and DPR of the project was already approved by MeitY and the final DPR with the total project cost of ₹ 66.15 Crores is under appraisal by MeitY for final approval. IESA is working closely with Government and industry for the same.

Pune Incubation Centre: In collaboration with leading institutes in Pune such as College of Engineering; STPI-Pune; C-DAC and Science & Technology Park, IESA has also conceptualized an electronics incubation center in Pune, with a project cost of ₹ 56.94 Crores. Govt. of Maharashtra has already approved the project with their contribution of ₹ 22.11 Crores and the project is under final approval from MeitY. The key focus areas for the incubator are automotive electronics, agricultural-electronics, strategic electronics, medical electronics and energy & clean technology electronics.