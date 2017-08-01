Elon Musk makes stunning revelation about his health; check out what he said

Elon Musk’s quotes, his lessons on life, and view about one’s career objective are quite popular among the youngsters. An American-Canadian, he’s the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other epic non-coventional companies. Most people, including some successful entrepreneurs, believe Musk has a life one would desire to have – running your own business, being a billionaire, and even dating a Hollywood actress.

However, the billionaire gave some jitters to his followers on Sunday when he revealed that he is “stressed and bipolar.” The billionaire entrepreneur opened up about the event in life that are beyond the periphery of Instagram or Twitter. “The reality is great highs, terrible lows, and unrelenting stress. Don’t think people want to hear about the last two,” Musk tweeted. His Tweet came as a reply to a Twitter follower who asked Musk to elaborate on how he managed his busy schedule.

“I’m sure there are better answers than what I do, which is just take the pain and make sure you really care about what you’re doing,” Musk said. Earlier, the Tesla founder had said that he was driven by a passionate desire to make the future better. “We are doing what we can to have the future be as good as possible, to be inspired by what is likely to happen and to look forward to the next day,” he said in a recent speech to the National Governor’s Association. He further left his followers stunned when he revealed that he was bipolar.

However, he explained by saying his psychological highs and lows are associated with actual ups and downs of his life. “Maybe not medically tho,” says his tweet. “Dunno. Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for.”