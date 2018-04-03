eMudhra launches IoT security solution for smart cities

emSecure brings the power of secure identity and cryptography to effectively secure a smart city ecosystem through issuance, management, and authentication of identity of users and embedded devices; eMudhra is working with various global leaders in manufacturing to integrate eMSecure across micro-TPM’s and LoRA devices and facilitate efficient and cost effective smart city networks

eMudhra – a market leader in the secure digital transformation space – today announced the launch of emSecure, an IoT security solution for smart cities. emSecure is designed to be deployed on any IoT platform that supports trusted platform modules. emLabs, housed at eMudhra’s R&D center in Bangalore is gearing up for large scale smart city projects. Their state-of -the-art PKI suite will help cities deploy a secure IoT ecosystem, thus ensuring trusted communication between devices and mitigating the risk of man in the middle attacks.

Commenting on this occasion, V. Srinivasan, Chairman, eMudhra said, “The usage of connected and smarter devices to augment our lives on a daily basis has proliferated extensively over the last few years. IoT is helping cities evolve in a smarter way, leading to smarter buildings, self-driving cars and much more. However, with a rise in the connected devices ecosystem, privacy and security cannot be compromised. Connected devices or smart devices are increasingly networked, making critical systems more vulnerable to cyber-attacks which could result in compromise of sensitive data and controls. emSecure an IoT security platform aims to address this very risk in an effective and scalable manner. Needless to say, this was a natural next step in eMudhra’s evolution given our focus on identity and transaction management.”

Using industry standard communication protocols, emSecure powers provisioning, deployment and management of identity for users and embedded devices in a secure manner using Cryptography (PKI). More importantly, it does so in a manner that is easy to deploy and easy to use with a wide scope for integration with devices of all types.

emLabs has also ensured that emSecure is compatible with LoRA devices to enable long range connectivity and improve the network reach for more efficient and cost effective smart city networks. In short emSecure enables IoT Security at a large scale with reliable encryption helping build trust across customers, users, and smart city networks.