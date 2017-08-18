eMudhra surpasses 20 Million eSigns within two years

The landmark establishes eMudhra as the first and only eSign provider to cross the milestone

eMudhra, one of the top certifying authorities for issuing digital certificates in India, announced it has surpassed the issuance of over 20 million eSigns. The firm launched eSign services in July 2015 and has achieved this number within a short span of 2 years. The firm announced issuance of 2.5 million eSigns at the end of the year 2016.

eSign is eMudhra’s flagship service, which allows any Aadhaar holder to digitally sign a document. This is a new and innovative way to sign any document electronically without going through the hassle of signing a document physically or with a dongle based digital signature. The signature service is facilitated by authenticating the Aadhaar holder via the Aadhaar-based e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) service and an OTP sent to the registered mobile number so the customer does not have to be physically present for verifying identity. eSign is legally valid under the Information Technology Act of India. eMudhra issues 150,000 eSigns on an average per day and expects to achieve 50-75 million eSigns in the next 12 months.