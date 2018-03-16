English learning startup Kings Learning joins hands with Jio

With an intention to make quality English learning accessible to every Indian, Kings Learning, the employability-focused English learning tech startup, has joined forces with the Jio Phone. Its newly launched enguru Jio Phone app will now cater to the mass Indian audience that are using the Kai OS powered smart feature phone. Within 24 hours of its launch on Jio phone, the enguru app managed to hit over 120,000 downloads, and has been cumulatively downloaded a million times in first 18 days since its launch.

Jio has disrupted the telecom industry since its launch in September 2016, bringing down prices dramatically and managing to capture 14 per cent of the market in one year. Launched in July 2017, the Jio Phone bridges the gap between a smart and feature phone, offering 4G capability and all the crucial functionality that comes with it to India’s massive feature phone audience.

Though enguru was built to address employability issues faced by graduates in India, primarily from under-served backgrounds, it was unable to reach those of them that lacked smart phones. Witnessing the increasing usage of smart feature phones among the larger audience, Kings Learning has been keen to get the enguru App on the Jio Phone.

Arshan Vakil, Founder and CEO, Kings Learning, said, “We are thrilled to be on the Jio Phone. It is a revolutionary device which has created access to the most crucial features of a smart phone to India’s massive feature phone user base. For enguru, it opens up an entire extremely relevant target audience we were unable to cater to till now. For most Jio Phone users enguru will be their first mobile educational tool and that is very exciting for us. The initial response has been terrific and we are looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Through this association, Kings Learning is focusing on building up the audience initially followed by creating tangible learning outcomes and then eventually addressing monetization.