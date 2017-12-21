Enterprise IT architecture improves employee efficiency and system uptime for UTI AMC

UTI AMC has been able to increase employee efficiency by 20%

Dimension Data, the global ICT solutions and services provider, announced that, it has successfully built an efficient and agile Enterprise Information Security Architecture for UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) to enable secure financial transactions and customer information security. Over a span of more than a decade, Dimension Data has also set up an enterprise wide hybrid network to help UTI AMC process customer investments faster and a unified communication infrastructure to improve its customer connect.

UTI AMC embarked on its digital journey to enhance its customer’s experience. Understanding the institution’s requirement, Dimension Data implemented a robust and secure IT infrastructure, that ensured a seamless and secured access to various applications. The enhanced network and security architecture with proactive monitoring has also increased employee productivity, and in turn reduced the cost of operations. As part of the ongoing partnership, the current implementation has helped UTI AMC create a strategic differentiation through standardised technology and improve IT process.

Simultaneously, Dimension Data is also helping UTI AMC create a hyperconnected enterprise that embraces how its employees interact. The implementation of Unified Communication and Collaboration is helping the organisation unlock productivity, agility, and business process improvements towards digital transformation. UTI AMC has been able to increase employee efficiency by 20%.

“UTI AMC is an organisation that leverages technologies like Hybrid Network, latest cybersecurity solutions and Unified Communication and Collaboration in the most efficient way to increase and enhance its customer service. We believe that our customers’ confidence has increased manifold due to the seamless access and performance of IT services. That said, since the partnership, we have had the highest uptime in the last 13 years. We are proud to partner and continue on our digital journey with Dimension Data to provide our customers with the most differentiated experience,” says Sanjivan S Shirke, Senior VP, Information Technology Cell, UTI AMC.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with UTI AMC. Dimension Data’s capabilities and services have been helping them strengthen and accelerate their ambitions and we look forward to continuing our partnership on their future endeavours. UTI AMC is on an upward trajectory as it embraces digitisation in the true sense and provides its customers with the best in class services and we are honoured to partner with them on their journey,” Raghuveer HR, Sales Director, Dimension Data, India.