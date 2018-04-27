Enterprises in Asia-Pacific are setting the pace for digital transformation: Avaya-IDC report

Companies in Asia-Pacific are more confident in their ability to disrupt markets by implementing new digital technologies and business models, said a report from IDC and Avaya. Almost a third, 29.2%, of respondents said they were market disrupters, compared with the global average of 19.5%, according to report.

According to IDC’s Digital Transformation: The Key to Getting it Right report, increased employee productivity is a primary driver for digital transformation for 65.6% of organizations in Asia-Pacific, above the international average of 62.1%. Supporting new products and revenue streams and delivering better customer experience were ranked as the second and third-most important drivers for digital transformation.

Greater use of communications was seen as vital by organizations, with 91.5% saying it is important or extremely important to embed communications into core business processes and applications. This would enable better productivity and collaboration for remote and mobile workers, cited by 80.5%, and allow greater control over the business (84.6%).

While organizations acknowledged the importance of human interaction in customer service, insufficient skills and training was seen as the biggest barrier to blending digital technologies with the “human touch,” followed by lack of appropriate procedures and processes.

“Organizations in the Asia-Pacific region are setting the pace for digital transformation, and are driving innovation in their industries. Companies understand the importance of communications and its impact on increasing employee efficiency. Empowering workers should in turn lead to better customer experiences, as more productive staff should be better able to meet their needs. However, companies recognize that there is still work to do on driving digital transformation. Avaya is working with leading organizations here in the region to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things to enhance business performance,” said Sami Ammous, Managing Director, ASEAN, Avaya