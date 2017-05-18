Ericsson collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate IoT globally

Ericsson will further strengthen the global Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem with Microsoft by enabling enterprises to speed up the time it takes to launch mobile network-based IoT services.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator allows enterprises to deploy their IoT solutions using Azure, which connects them directly to the ecosystem of mobile operators using the connectivity management service delivered by the Ericsson Device Connection Platform (DCP) which is part of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator, a cloud-based, horizontal cross-industry offering comprising platform services and near-product services for telecom operators and selected industries, provides a continuous incremental set of functionality offered as a service to enable agile creation and deployment of solutions for IoT.

The connectivity management service of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator allows telecom operators to design, launch and evolve managed IoT connectivity offerings towards enterprises requiring cellular connectivity. It also provides enterprises with full control and automation capabilities to handle the connectivity for their IoT devices.

By cooperating with the continuously growing number of other telecom operators connected to Ericsson DCP, telecom operators can address the needs of global enterprises without making one-off investments alone. The platform gives the enterprise a unified service experience for their entire device fleet.

Niklas Heuveldop, chief strategy Officer and head of technology and emerging business, Ericsson, says: “The latest Ericsson Mobility Report reveals that the Internet of Things will surpass mobile phones as the largest category of connected devices in 2018. Today, enterprises are facing a major challenge of complexity in IoT deployment. By combining industry-leading innovation and ecosystems, our collaboration with Microsoft removes complexity and brings the possibilities of the IoT closer for enterprises everywhere.”

Sam George, Microsoft director of Azure IoT, Microsoft Corporation, says: “Working together with Ericsson helps us delight our customers and partners by enabling more choices to control their cellular connected IoT devices.”

Grundfos, the innovative leader in water pumps, is the first enterprise that has trialed the pre-integrated offering from Ericsson and Microsoft to manage their smart connected water pumps. Lars Enevoldsen, Group Vice President, Grundfos, says: “The pre-integration between the offerings from Microsoft and Ericsson allows us to focus on providing added value and new services to our customers.”