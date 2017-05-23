Ericsson introduces customized network solutions for Indian market

Ericsson has announced the launch of new dual band radio products customized for the Indian market . The latest innovations from Ericsson include Wideband Radio 2242 – a single radio addressing two spectrum bands (1800 MHz and 2100 MHz) and three standards and Dual Band Radio Dot –provides significant boost to indoor mobile broadband connectivity. It combines two frequency bands (1800 MHz and 2100 MHz) in one form factor simplifying deployment that integrates 100% with outdoor networks. These radio solutions from Ericsson are designed to provide a superior end customer experience while enabling telecom operators to boost capacity and at the same time be more energy and cost efficient .

Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Products, Ericsson India said, ”Video and Social media are driving the dramatic increase in data traffic. Growing smartphone penetration and rapidly changing data usage patterns have put a lot of focus on network performance. Ericsson’s latest range of dual band radio solutions have been designed to help Indian operators address this heightened demand by increasing capacity, improving coverage outdoors and indoors while enabling significant opex benefits”

Ericsson’s wideband Radio 2242 supports two bands with three standards and can be connected to a single Baseband and antenna. It is ideal for the Indian market since it enables operators to build extremely compact dual-band, triple standard sites with a minimum amount of hardware, occupy 50% less space and can be deployed more easily and faster. Exclusive to Ericsson is instant power sharing, used in the wideband Radio 2242. This capability allows power to be instantly shared between carriers, standards and bands, optimizing the use of radio resources. The output power of the radio is shifted instantaneously to the band and standard where it is needed most.

Ericsson Dual Band Radio Dot has been designed to provide a significant boost to indoor mobile broadband connectivity. Customized for the Indian market, this Dual Band Dot combines two frequency bands (1800 MHz and 2100 MHz) in one form factor thereby simplifying deployment, reducing the cabling cost and fully leveraging the available spectrum. Indoor environments pose special challenges for service providers as most residential and small business or venue requirements are addressed by the outside-in effect of the outdoor macro or micro networks. Several operators around the world have deployed Ericsson’s Radio Dot and have seen major improvements in indoor connectivity and data traffic.For example, one of Indonesia’s leading telecom operator XL Axiata deployed Ericsson RDS at Jakarta Airport which boosted indoor connectivity by up to 300 percent.