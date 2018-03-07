ESDS appoints GS Murthy as its global business CEO

ESDS has brought on board technology leader GS Murthy as CEO – Global Business. With a career spanning 19 years in technology sector, Murthy has worked for top international IT companies like Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In his last role as the Chief Technologist and Global Head – Solution and Technology (Global System Integrators) at HPE, Murthy led the pre-sales and consulting alliance executive teams for GSI-I6 business globally.

Elaborating on the development, Founder and Managing Director of ESDS, Piyush Somani said, “I have been an admirer of GS Murthy as an individual and also as a technocrat. Many of us at ESDS saw his leadership skills as well as his championship in technology from his Oracle days. We have experienced phenomenal growth in our business due to the growth in India’s cloud market and now we are looking to expand offshore as well. Murthy, with his experience of working with large MNC IT giants, will help ESDS to go to the next level.”

On joining ESDS, Murthy commented, “I’m very excited about joining the ESDS family as CEO driving global business and growth. Our patented technology is a great testimony to deliver a world-class, fast, simple and peace of mind cloud experience. I’m sure we will win by creating competitive advantage for our partners and customers world-wide, embarking on their digital transformation journey.”