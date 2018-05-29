ESDS in partnership with Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic launches MTvScan 2.0 for banks and corporate websites

ESDS Software Solution announced the launch of MTvScan 2.0, the latest version of its ‘Malware Threats & Vulnerability Scanner’. The new version is equipped with deep-scanning technology that is designed to prevent smartphone-based phishing scams, similar to the recent Jet Airways free tickets phishing scam, said company.

The first-generation MTvScan from ESDS has been adopted by close to 10,000 high-traffic websites belonging to banks like State Bank of India, Canara Bank, UBI, SIDBI, and MUDRA Bank, government departments and enterprises like HCL and Tata group of companies.

Speaking at the launch, Piyush Somani, Founder and MD of ESDS said, “Phishing and hacking attacks have evolved significantly over time, and have necessitated the invention of ‘deep-scanning’ technologies that power the MTvScan 2.0. The new version makes the Enterprise websites hack-proof and is designed to assure full cyber-security to the digital presences of Indian banks, government departments and large enterprises, as it intelligently identifies vulnerabilities in applications or databases.”

MTvScan 2.0 can reliably tackle modern phishing attacks. The recent JetAirways ‘free tickets’ scam circulating on Whatsapp was first caught by MTvScan, which immediately notified all affected users to get their passwords changed if they had opened the spoof link. The tool detects more than 90 types of threats and vulnerabilities in popular online web applications. Nearly all of these vulnerabilities can be exploited by hackers to hack into a website or secure database remotely. Further, MTvScan also tracks new domain registrations and go-live of lookalike websites and notifies CISOs about any possible phishing attacks. The unique features of MTvScan include Content Monitoring, URL monitoring and Phishing attacks prediction.

Tarun Seth, Managing Director of Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic said, “Cyber security is one of the biggest pain points for all Indian businesses with an online presence. It is also an ever-escalating battle with newer vulnerabilities and exploits releasing on a constant basis. This is why we are delighted to launch MTvScan 2.0 with ESDS; and are confident that this new tool will be an important asset in fighting cybercrimes. Our partnership with ESDS is built on a shared culture and we remain committed to nurturing it over a long term.”

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic has a special focus on emerging IT security demands in India. Anuj Gupta, CEO of Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic and leader of the company’s security practice said, “Cyber criminals today focus almost exclusively on getting access to valuable data; knowing well that they can trade this data for cash or crypto currencies. This is why tools like MTvScan are hugely valuable as they can help Identify loopholes and vulnerabilities before these can be exploited.”

Based in Nashik, Maharashtra, ESDS is a Managed Hybrid Cloud Service providers with annual revenues exceeding INR 100 crore. ESDS is the only company in India to host more than 282 Banks and NBFCs on its Banking Community Cloud, over 80+ government organizations on its Government Community Cloud and 70+ Indian Enterprises on its Enterprise Community Cloud. ESDS clients include large enterprises like Tata Metaliks, Tata Capital, Symphony, KFC, PizzaHut, Atos, Mastek, Zensar, and L&T among others.