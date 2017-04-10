ESRI India announces ‘mApp Your Way’ app development challenge 3.0

The challenge offers an opportunity for institutes and students to implement new ideas via meaningful GIS enabled applications that are focused on larger benefit to society and have a business and citizen impact

Esri India, a Geographic Information System (GIS) software & solutions provider, has launched the third edition of its annual GIS contest mApp Your Way App Development Challenge 3.0. An application (mobile or web) development challenge, mApp Your Way is open to all the students associated with the institutions that are users of Geospatial or ArcGIS technology.

The challenge offers an opportunity for institutes and students to implement new ideas via meaningful GIS enabled applications that are focused on larger benefit to society and have a business and citizen impact. The best three teams with innovative and impactful applications will be rewarded with national level recognition in addition to winning fascinating prizes.

Commenting on the challenge, Agendra Kumar, President, Esri India said, “Through mApp Your Way our objective is to provide a platform to the institutes and students to showcase their skills and capabilities in the GIS technology.”

Parameters for judgement include uniqueness of the problem statement, solution approach, usefulness/citizen impact, actual application and usage of GIS technology and scalability of the application. Esri India will provide mentorship and guidance to the participants of mApp Your Way challenge through webinars and online portal. Additionally temporary software license for shortlisted teams (only to be used for the purpose of app development for this contest) and access to online community for discussions will also be provided. The finalist teams will get an opportunity to demonstrate their applications at ‘THE’ GIS conference of India – Esri India User Conference in December 2017 in New Delhi.

The winning teams from the last two editions include: IIT Bombay which developed Route Navigation and Pothole Monitoring application and CEPT University developed GIS based multi-platform mobile application built to connect campus students to share accommodation & transportation needs.