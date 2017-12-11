Esri India rolls out ‘GeoInnovation’ with DST, Ministry of Science

Esri India, a Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, has announced GeoInnovation – A Challenge for Startupreneurs, in partnership with Department of Science and Technology (DST). GeoInnovation challenge is an exciting program for entrepreneurs who are building GIS technology-enabled start-ups. The aim of the challenge is to provide the start-ups with a platform to show case their GIS based business ideas and build a strong network with industry experts, investors and peer group.

This is GIS industry’s first of its kind Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in India with an objective to support startups building new businesses based on GIS technology. The platform has been set-up for start-ups to be a part of the ‘Make in India’ movement. Speaking about GeoInnovation, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India said, “All of us are aware of the change that the start-ups have brought about in the world and especially in India. I appreciate this pioneering partnership between this Department and Esri India, which will open up newer avenues for Startupreneurs to explore the world of Geospatial Technology and create socio-economic values to the Government, businesses and communities. This will also help in creating opportunities for geospatial skills and jobs in India.”

Speaking about GeoInnovation, Agendra Kumar, President, Esri India said, “GeoInnovation is an interesting concept devised for the Startupreneurs in India and being backed by the Department of Science & Technology it will combine their domain expertise and our proficiency to provide superior mentorship. Programs like these bring us closer to our vision of innovating in the digital world with GIS technology by engaging the brightest and best talents from India.”