Essar townships recognised among 75 “less cash” townships

Two Essar townships in Gujarat, at Hazira (near Surat) and Vadinar (near Jamnagar), were today recognised as among 75 townships pan-India that are “Less Cash Townships”. The announcement was made at an event in Nagpur that was presided over by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Later, speaking at the event, the PM appreciated the townships for their efforts in furthering the Digital India initiative.

The government has set a target of 2,500 crore digital transactions during the current financial year. These 75 townships are likely to generate over 1.5 lakh digital transactions every day, thereby leading to about 5.5 crore digital transactions in a year.

The townships were selected on the basis of a third-party assessment by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC). To qualify as a less cash township, the conditions were:

The township must have completed deployment of a payment acceptance infrastructure, and all the families residing there would have to covered under training programmes

More than 80% of the total number of transactions must have been done through digital modes of payments during the review period

Of the two Essar townships, the Hazira township, also known as Nand Niketan, is India’s first private sector township to go cashless with the help of The Mobile Wallet (TMW), a Mumbai-based financial technology company. The Wallet is powered by RBL Bank Ltd. The pilot project involved the adoption of TMW’s twin offering—the smartphone-based TMW app and the Mastercard-enabled TMW and RBL Bank co-branded Prepaid Card, which has almost universal acceptance at all outlets and billers that accept Mastercard in India.

So far, the two townships have seen: