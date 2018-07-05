Ex-Infosys EVP Sangita Singh to lead IBM’s Cloud division

Former Infosys executive vice-president and head of its healthcare and life sciences business Sangita Singh has joined IBM’s global business services (GBS) division as General Manager. She will lead the cloud consulting services in the company which amounts to more than $1 billion business.

GBS is leading the management services, consulting, and global process services by integrating IBM solutions and services including Watson, cloud, blockchain and technology services in India.

Its Cloud service has clocked $2.2 billion in the quarter, which implies an annualised revenue of nearly $9 billion. The company has a staff of more than 50,000 people.

“In her role she will be responsible for helping our clients accelerate their cloud journeys and forge greater ties with the industry around the world. She will report to John Granger, general manager, GBS cloud application innovation consulting,” the company said in a statement.

She has quit Infosys last month where she was looking after the $750-million healthcare and life sciences portfolio that had accounts like Novartis, Pfizer and Aetna.

Before that, she was at Wipro, which she joined in the early 1990s.